Jigawa to commence payment of minimum wage December

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]

The Jigawa State Government said it would commence paying the N30,000 minimum wage to its workers in the December.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar gave the assurance after signing the minimum wage payment agreement in Dutse, the state capital on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement was signed by the state government, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC).

The state Deputy Governor, Umar Namadi, signed on behalf of the state governor, while Sanusi Alhassan and Hassan Auwalu, the NLC and NJC Chairmen, respectively, signed for the unions.

“We arrived at this juncture today after open and transparent deliberations by all stakeholders.

“I, therefore, commend them for working tirelessly to ensure the success of this move.

“I also want to assure you that we will continue to pay salary on the 25th of every month as we have been doing in the last four years.

“I also salute the NLC for understanding our situation and agreeing to what we’ve signed today.

“Also, I want to assure you that we will not fail you now as we haven’t failed you in the last four years.

“I am, therefore, directing the Head of Service and Secretary to the State Government to ensure the payment of the minimum wage in December salary,” Mr Badaru said.

In his remarks, the NLC Chairman, commended the governor for fulfilling the promise to implement the new minimum wage.

He called on workers in the state to be more dedicated to their duties to reciprocate the gesture.

The JNC Chairman said the committee would work tirelessly to ensure that workers become more dedicated for improved productivity.

Mr Auwalu said workers from level 01 to 06 would receive N30,000 minimum wage, while level 07 and above would receive consequential increment of 23 per cent to 12 per cent.

(NAN)

