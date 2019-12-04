Kebbi gets nine new magistrates

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu (Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Suleiman Ambursa, has urged magistrates in the state to be just and live above board in administering justice according to the oath of their office.

Mr Ambursa, at the swearing-in of the nine new magistrates in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said they should bear in mind that their profession was not only noble but the noblest.

Those sworn-in magistrates are: Abubakar Ahmed, Sanusi Abubakar, Sanusi Diri, Attahiru Zagga, Fatima Yeldu, Aishatu Dabai, Usman Dayyabu, Abubakar Rugga and Adamu Libata.

Mr Ambursa urged the magistrates to master the code of conduct for judicial officers of the federation and rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners.

READ ALSO: 1,200 fail Nigerian Law School exams

“Try as much as possible to dispense justice as you have the applicable procedures before you.

“Your conduct must be geared towards saving the legal profession and invariably the entire structure with which justice is administered.

“Do your job diligently and in accordance with the law as you are not obliged to anything to anyone aside from the true administration of justice which is the firmest pillar of good government,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new magistrates, Abubakar Muhammad, thanked the state judiciary and the Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kebbi State chapter, for their assistance and guidance during their attachment in the ministry.

“We are going to do the needful in ensuring that justice is dispensed according to the law without fear or favour,’’ he assured.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.