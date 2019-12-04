Police arrest woman for allegedly poisoning stepdaughter

Related News

The police in Katsina State have arrested one Aisha Abubakar, 38, for allegedly killing her step daughter by poisoning.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said the incident happened on November 28 at Sabuwar-Unguwa quarters, Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Isah said the suspect allegedly administered a poisonous food on a four-year-old girl, Aisha, who became unconscious after eating the food.

According to him, the victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

He revealed that the suspect confessed to have committed the offence because of the hatred she had with the mother of the girl.

The police spokesperson said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Isah also said the police have succeeded in apprehending one Ibrahim Kasim, 22, of Makera, Funtua local government area for allegedly kidnapping his stepsister.

He said the incident occurred on November 16 where the suspect conspired with his girlfriend, Murja, and committed the offence.

He said the police immediately swung into action and arrested the principal suspect and rescued the six-year-old victim, Asiya.

He said the suspect confessed to have made several phone calls with the father of the victim to demand for the payment of a ransom.

Mr Isah said the suspect had also confessed to have organised the kidnapping and demanded N10 million as ransom.

He said that the command was making efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate now at large.

(NAN)