Gov. Matawalle submits list of 19 Commissioner-nominees to Zamfara Assembly

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has submitted a list of 19 Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, announced this during Tuesday’s plenary.

Mr Magarya said the list also included 28 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker said the time-table for the screening of the nominees would be announced later.

Some of the Commissioner nominees were Sulaiman Tunau, Aminu Sulaiman, Abdulkadir Gora, Jinaidu Muhammad, Muhammad Maiturare, Zainab Gummi, Jamilu Aliyu, Nura Isah and Rabiu Garba.

Others included Sufyanu Yuguda, Ibrahim Magayaki, Yahaya Gora, Yahaya Kanoma, Tukur Jangebe, Ibrahim Mayana, Abubakar Tsafe, Nura Zarumi, Bilyaminu Shinkafi and Abubakar Muhammad.

(NAN)