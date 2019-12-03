Gov. Matawalle submits list of 19 Commissioner-nominees to Zamfara Assembly

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has submitted a list of 19 Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, announced this during Tuesday’s plenary.

Mr Magarya said the list also included 28 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker said the time-table for the screening of the nominees would be announced later.

Some of the Commissioner nominees were Sulaiman Tunau, Aminu Sulaiman, Abdulkadir Gora, Jinaidu Muhammad, Muhammad Maiturare, Zainab Gummi, Jamilu Aliyu, Nura Isah and Rabiu Garba.

Others included Sufyanu Yuguda, Ibrahim Magayaki, Yahaya Gora, Yahaya Kanoma, Tukur Jangebe, Ibrahim Mayana, Abubakar Tsafe, Nura Zarumi, Bilyaminu Shinkafi and Abubakar Muhammad.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.