Zamfara lawmakers get new vehicles

Zamfara map used to illustrate story

The 24 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have received official vehicles from the state government, an official has disclosed.

Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs to the Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Tuesday.

NAN reports that each of the lawmakers received one Toyota Camry 2018, V6 Limited Edition.

Mr Idris, who did not disclose how much the vehicles cost the government, said the vehicles were presented to lawmakers by the governor last week.

“You know provision of official vehicles to the state lawmakers is a constitutional provision.

“This is part of the commitments of the present administration in the state to improve welfare of the lawmakers to ensure effective legislative and executive relationship in the state’,

“This is in addition to other vehicles given to the Principal Officers of the House earlier by Governor Matawalle”, he said.

READ ALSO: Anambra bans movement of fuel tankers during daytime

Mr Idris said the state government under Governor Bello Matawalle is committed to maintaining a good relationship with all arms of government for the development of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state House of assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, denied the allegation that the vehicles were given to the lawmakers on loan.

Mr Jafaru-Kaura said each of the 24 lawmakers of the House is entitled to one official vehicle.

“Apart from one official vehicle to each of the 24 lawmakers, each of the Six Principal officers of the House is also entitled to Prado Jeep”, the PRO said.

An official of the state House of Assembly, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said the 24 vehicles cost the state government N420 million.

According to him, each of the vehicles was procured at the cost of N17.5 million.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.