Zamfara governor revokes all farmlands allocated since 1999

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Friday, revoked the ownership of all farmlands, allocated by the state from 1999 to date.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, in a statement said the decision became necessary “in order to address the issue of insecurity resulting in killings in the state.”

The farmers and herders conflict ravaging the state and others in the region is strongly believed to be connected with the controversy trailing some of the allocations of farmlands in grazing reserves, along cattle routes and in forests reserves, Mr Idris explained.

He added that after revocation, the governor also constituted an investigation committee “to resolve the conflicts caused directly or indirectly by the allocations.”

New allocations will be made immediately after the committee reviews and submits its report to the government, the statement added.

However, the statement did not include the timeline for new allocations or list the members of the committee.

The revocation of the farmlands titles and allocations is with immediate effect, the statement noted .

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.