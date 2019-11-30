Zamfara governor revokes all farmlands allocated since 1999

Related News

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Friday, revoked the ownership of all farmlands, allocated by the state from 1999 to date.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, in a statement said the decision became necessary “in order to address the issue of insecurity resulting in killings in the state.”

The farmers and herders conflict ravaging the state and others in the region is strongly believed to be connected with the controversy trailing some of the allocations of farmlands in grazing reserves, along cattle routes and in forests reserves, Mr Idris explained.

He added that after revocation, the governor also constituted an investigation committee “to resolve the conflicts caused directly or indirectly by the allocations.”

New allocations will be made immediately after the committee reviews and submits its report to the government, the statement added.

However, the statement did not include the timeline for new allocations or list the members of the committee.

The revocation of the farmlands titles and allocations is with immediate effect, the statement noted .