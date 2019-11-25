Reporters, students, others lose properties to fire in Bauchi

Related News

Abdul-Saheed Olaide, a reporter with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and some of his neighbours lost their property in a fire that razed their residence in Gwalameji, a suburb of Bauchi, on Sunday afternoon.

The other victims are David Adenuga, a reporter with The Nation Newspapers, and some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The victims said the source of the fire, which reportedly started at 1.30 p.m. from a bush behind the building was not known but that it destroyed nine rooms.

Mr Olaide said that the fire burnt his work tools and other valuables but expressed gratitude to God that he was still alive.

”I thank God for my life that it did not happen at night. It happened like a joke, many things have gone which I cannot mention right now,’’ he said.

Mr Adenuga said: ”It is like a dream. I cannot believe that everything in my room has gone. I lost all my belongings to the fire.

”There was no light at the time; we still don’t know the source of the fire.

“The fire affected nine rooms. It took the efforts of the Fire Service to put out the fire that already spread to other blocks,” he said.

Mr Adenuga said all his certificates and other valuables were burnt in the fire.

”I don’t know where to start, what to do; I don’t have anywhere to go. I am only left with the clothes on me,’’ he said.

A witness, Musa Sule, told reporters the incident started around 1:30p.m. from one of the rooms at Tinubu Lodge.

Mr Musa said cooking gas in the rooms might have contributed to the escalation of the fire, saying most of the rooms contained gas cylinders which exploded while the fire raged.

Another victim, Goodness Okpara, a student, said she was in the church when she received a call informing her of the incident.

“Actually, we are three occupants in the room. We were able to save our mattress and some things.’’

She, however, described the incident as an act of God. (NAN)