Reporters, students, others lose properties to fire in Bauchi

Building gutted with fire used to illustrate the story..
Building gutted with fore used to illustrate the story..

Abdul-Saheed Olaide, a reporter with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and some of his neighbours lost their property in a fire that razed their residence in Gwalameji, a suburb of Bauchi, on Sunday afternoon.

The other victims are David Adenuga, a reporter with The Nation Newspapers, and some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The victims said the source of the fire, which reportedly started at 1.30 p.m. from a bush behind the building was not known but that it destroyed nine rooms.

Mr Olaide said that the fire burnt his work tools and other valuables but expressed gratitude to God that he was still alive.

”I thank God for my life that it did not happen at night. It happened like a joke, many things have gone which I cannot mention right now,’’ he said.

Mr Adenuga said: ”It is like a dream. I cannot believe that everything in my room has gone. I lost all my belongings to the fire.

”There was no light at the time; we still don’t know the source of the fire.

“The fire affected nine rooms. It took the efforts of the Fire Service to put out the fire that already spread to other blocks,” he said.

Mr Adenuga said all his certificates and other valuables were burnt in the fire.

”I don’t know where to start, what to do; I don’t have anywhere to go. I am only left with the clothes on me,’’ he said.

A witness, Musa Sule, told reporters the incident started around 1:30p.m. from one of the rooms at Tinubu Lodge.

Mr Musa said cooking gas in the rooms might have contributed to the escalation of the fire, saying most of the rooms contained gas cylinders which exploded while the fire raged.

Another victim, Goodness Okpara, a student, said she was in the church when she received a call informing her of the incident.

“Actually, we are three occupants in the room. We were able to save our mattress and some things.’’

She, however, described the incident as an act of God. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.