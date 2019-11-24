Another Kano traffic official killed by vehicle

Related News

A traffic official in Kano was on Saturday hit by a trailer. He died from the accident.

The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), confirmed the Saturday evening incident which happened around a ‘mega filling station’ in Hotoro.

The accident happened a day after the police in Kano succeeded in arresting a driver (Alkasim Usaini) who also hit another traffic official, Ahmad Tijjani.

That incident happened on October 29 leading to Mr Tijjani’s death. Mr Usaini then absconded.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of KAROTA, Nabilisi Naisa, said colleagues of the deceased and other witnesses around the scene succeeded in preventing the driver of Saturday’s incident from escaping.

He was arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to the statement, the late officer simply identified as Abdulrahaman was crying for help when rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead by doctors at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The Managing Director of KAROTA, Baffa Dan’Agundi, while condoling the family of the deceased officer said the agency is shocked by the incident.

Mr Dan’Agundi warned the public to desist from such acts as anyone found committing such crime would face the full wrath of the law.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, however, told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday morning that he was to be briefed on the latest incident.