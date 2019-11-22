Appeal Court upholds Tambuwal’s re-election as Sokoto governor

Related News

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto on Friday upheld the re-election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as Sokoto governor.

The four-member panel in a unanimous decision upheld Mr Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Delivering judgment, Justice Hussein Mukhtar held that the judgment of the lower tribunal was in order and that the petitioners had failed to establish their claims to non-compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over-voting.

Mr Aliyu challenged the tribunal judgment that affirmed the election of Mr Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The governorship election held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following the cancellation of 75,403 votes which were higher than the 3,413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23 and led to the victory of Mr Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governorship Election Tribunal, on October 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Mr Tambuwal.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Mr Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Unsatisfied with the tribunal judgment, Mr Aliyu on October 16, filed a notice of appeal challenging the judgment of the lower court, asking the court to set aside the tribunal judgment and declare him as the winner of the election.

