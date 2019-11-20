Gov. Masari presents N249.5 billion budget for 2020

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has presented a budget of N249.5 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget on Wednesday in Katsina, Mr Masari said it was tagged “Budget of Reflection and Progress’’, to ensure continuation of the restoration agenda and policies of his administration.

He said N75.6 billion, representing 30.30 per cent of the budget, was for recurrent expenditure, while N173.9 billion, representing 69.70 per cent, was for capital expenditure.

Mr Masari said the budget was higher than that of 2019 by N48.7 billion.

“It is important to note that the 2020 recurrent revenue has an increase of 17.91 per cent over that of 2019.

“Similarly, the recurrent expenditure in 2020 budget has an increase of about 23.72 per cent over that of 2019.

“This indicates that in real terms, the revenue will increase by about 17.91 per cent over that of 2019,’’ he said.

He said the recurrent expenditure has components which include -personnel cost of N30.8 billion, overhead cost N20.9 billion and consolidated revenue charges of N23.8 billion.

Mr Masari commended people of the state for coming out en masse to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections.

The Speaker, Tasiu Maigari, said the house would immediately invite various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for budget defence.

He assured of speedy passage of the budget to enable government to continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

Mr Maigari applauded the existing cordial relationship between the executive and legislature in the state.

