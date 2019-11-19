Court of Appeal reserves judgement on suit challenging Tambuwal’s election

Related News

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, on Tuesday reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Ahmad Aliyu.

Mr Aliyu is challenging the Governorship Election Tribunal judgement that affirmed the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The election was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

A re-run was held on March 23, which led to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal on October 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Tambuwal.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, for lacking in merit.

Unsatisfied with the judgement Aliyu, on October 16, filed a notice of Appeal challenging the judgement of the lower court, seeking the court to set aside the tribunal judgement and declared him as the winner of the election.

The four-man panel of Justice led by Justice Hussein Mukhtar, reserved judgement in the appeal.

The Presiding Justice said the judgment will be ready in a short frame of time and the court will communicate when it is ready.

(NAN)