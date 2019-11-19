Kaduna Assembly passes N259.25 billion 2020 budget

Related News

Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state 2020 budget of N259.25 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lawmakers approved N75.14 billion for recurrent and N184.10 billion for capital expenditure.

The Chairman, House committee on Appropriation, Ahmed Muhammed. told journalists that the budget was passed with an increment of N8 billion.

He explained that the increment was to accommodate requests made by most Ministries, Departments and Agencies such as RUWASSA, Barau Dikko hospital, Teachers Service Board, SUBEB among others.

Mr Ahmed said the increment will enable all the MDAs carry out their activities effectively.

He assured the people of Kaduna state that the House of Assembly would ensure that the funds are spent judiciously.

It would be recalled that the state Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, presented the 2020 budget of N190.03 billion to the assembly on October 15, for approval.

The sitting which was presided by the Speaker, Aminu Shagali, also passed into law a bill to established Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship programme.

The programme is to develop and nature network of high potential young people expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public and private sectors.

(NAN)