Yar’Adua congratulates Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon

David Lyon, winner of the Bayelsa State 2019 governorship election
Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua, younger brother to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has commended the people of Bayelsa State for electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election, David Lyon.

The former president’s brother congratulatory message to Mr Lyon is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Yar’Adua, a retired colonel, also commended the people of Bayelsa State for shunning thuggery and violence to vote for a credible candidate of their choice.

Mr Yar’Adua, who is the National Coordinator of All Progressive Congress Aspirants Forum (APCAF) appealed to the governor-elect to get set to deliver democratic dividends to the electorate.

The late president’s brother also commended APC supporters and other Nigerians in the state for exercising their civic rights in a peaceful manner.

Mr Yar’Adua appealed to the losers and members of the opposition parties to join hands with the winner in building Bayelsa.

He commended the Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, for his untiring efforts in rallying the people of Bayelsa to work for the success of APC in the state.

“Worthy of note are the Governors of Jigawa and Kebbi, Abubakar Badaru and Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for standing by the Bayelsans throughout the election period,’’ he said.

