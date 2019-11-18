Two lecturers ‘escape’ kidnappers den in Kaduna

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

Two lecturers, Adamu Chonoko of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Umar Chonoko of the Kaduna Polytechnic, abducted 10 days ago in Kaduna, have escaped from their kidnappers’ den.

The spokesperson of Kebbi indigenes resident in Kaduna and Garkuwan Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Mr Muhammad said “the two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”

According to him, Umar Chonoko went to deliver N2 million and a motorcycle ransom to secure the release of his brother, Adamu, but was also held by the kidnappers who demanded additional N5 million ransom.

“N3 million was delivered, making a total of N5 million, but the abductors made another demand of N10 million.

“Their demand could not be met. Just this morning, with the assistance of security agents, both of them escaped.

“We thank the media, security agencies and all those who helped us in praying for their freedom,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the story.

He said the command received the information on the escape of the lecturers from their family.

Mr Sabo said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, assured members of the public that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

“The Police will not relent in the ongoing investigation to track down the perpetrators of this and other similar criminal incidents with a view to arresting and prosecuting them in accordance with the laws of the land.”

