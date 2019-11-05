Appeal Court upholds Gobir’s election as Sokoto senator

Ibrahim Gobir
Ibrahim Gobir

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto on Tuesday upheld the election of Ibrahim Gobir as the senator representing Sokoto East.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Salihu Maidaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Tribunal had on September 10 dismissed the petition of Maidaji challenging the election of Gobir of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 elections.

Unsatisfied with the tribunal ruling, Mr Maidaji, the immediate past Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, approached the Appeal Court challenging the judgement of the lower court.

In their judgement, the three-man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, whose judgment was read by Justice Hamma Akawu, said the Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the Tribunal.

Justice Akawu said the judgment of the tribunal that the petition was statute-barred, as it was filed out of time, was affirmed by the Appeal Court and the appeal was subsequently dismissed.

NAN reports that the panel also dismissed the petition by Ibrahim Sarki (PDP- Sokoto North II), challenging the tribunal’s judgment that ordered for a supplementary election for the Sokoto North II state constituency in the House of Assembly.

Mr Sarkia, a serving member in the state House of Assembly, contested against Hussaini Faru of the APC in the 2019 general election, and on September 9, the Tribunal ordered for a supplementary election in six polling units of the constituency.

Delivering the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Saulawa said the appeal lacked merit and the judgement of the lower court was upheld.

NAN reports that the panel of Justices, which comprised Justices Saulawa, Akawu and Fatima Akinbanmi, were unanimous in their decision.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.