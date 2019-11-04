Court of Appeal upholds Wamakko’s election

Aliyu Wamakko
The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto on Monday upheld the election of Aliyu Wamakko as senator representing Sokoto Central by dismissing the appeal filed by Ahmad Maccido against the judgement of the National and State House of Assembly Election Partition Tribunal.

The tribunal had on September 6, dismissed the petition of Mr Maccido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Mr Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Unsatisfied with the tribunal ruling, Mr Maccido approached the Appeal Court challenging the judgement of the lower court.

In their judgement the three-man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa whose judgement was read by Justice Hamma Akawu, said the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the lower court.

Mr Wamakko is a former governor of Sokoto State.

The panel also strike out the petition by Aminu Shagari and Kabiru Achida of PDP challenging the tribunal judgement of Abubakar Yabo and Almustapha Rabah of APC respectively.

Mr Shagari and Mr Achida contested the 2019 election for Yabo/Shagari and Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituencies under the platform of PDP respectively.

Reading the judgements, Mr Saulawa said the court lacked jurisdiction, as the 60 days jurisdiction of the court had elapsed on November 2, and November 3, respectively.

The Appeal Court has also dismissed the appeal by Sa’idu Na-Bunkari of APC challenging the election of Mani Maishinku of PDP for Binji/Silame Federal Constituency.

(NAN)

