Zamfara electricity consumers owe over N50 billion – Official

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) says it is being owed over N50 billion by consumers in Zamfara.

The Commercial Manager of Gusau Area Office of the company, Ahmad Mustafa, made the disclosure at a town hall meeting on Consumers/KAEDCO Relationship in the Bungudu Emirate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which held at the Bungudu Emir’s Palace, was organised by Nasiru Bello-Lawal representing Bungudu West in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Mustafa said that the company was facing nonpayment of electricity bills by consumers in the state.

“We are giving N350 million worth of electricity to this state, monthly, but due to attitude of non-payment of bills by some consumers, we can only give 36 per cent to 37 per cent of the total cost every month,” he said.

He described the situation as a major challenge hindering power supply in the state.

The lawmaker, Nasiru Bello-Lawal, said the meeting was organised to address misunderstanding between the people of the area and KAEDCO which resulted in prolonged power shortage in the state.

“The major problem, up to now is our people do not understand that electricity supply in the country is controlled by private companies unlike before when we were using NEPA which was owned by government.

“As a lawmaker, one of my responsibility is to ensure that my people enjoy effective power supply. With this meeting, we hope we are going to address the challenges,” he said.

The representative of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nura Hussaini, urged the KAEDCO and people of Bungudu to respect decisions taken during the meeting.

“We were appointed by the federal government to serve as a court between electricity distribution companies and consumers.

“We are going to ensure that the interest of consumers is protected; therefore, the rules and regulations of the KAEDCO should also be maintained by the consumers,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, thanked the people of the area and KAEDCO officials for attending the meeting.

Mr Attahiru described the meeting as timely and necessary in order to address the misunderstanding between people of the area and KAEDCO officials.

The monarch urged people of the area to comply with agreements reached during the meeting.

“We are going to ensure monitoring and consultations so as to maintain the rules and regulations of the the KAEDCO; therefore, their officials should also ensure that they fulfill the promises to improve power supply to the area.

NAN reports that at the end of the meeting, the KAEDCO officials promised to improve electricity supply to the area, while the people promised to pay electricity bills.

Bungudu Emirate has been facing power outage for over six months. (NAN)