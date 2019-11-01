Kwara LG chairpersons stole education funds, internal revenue – EFCC

Related News

Sixteen local government chairpersons in Kwara State are currently being quizzed by anti-corruption operatives at the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of N4 billion and 10 per cent of internally generated revenue.

The local government chairpersons include: Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen, Raliat Funmi Salau, Aminat Omodara and Muyiwa Oladipo.

Others are, Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

The EFCC, in a press statement, also said the officials “after securing the controversial loan held a meeting and decided that N100 million should be shared among themselves”.

“The suspects had on the 7th of February, 2018 wrote a four billion naira loan request to the Ilorin Branch Manager of Sterling to pay the Salary Arrears of teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Staff and Local Government Pensioners,” the statement said.

The politicians were also accused of diverting ten per cent of the monthly internally generated revenue for their personal use which was paid direct into their personal accounts against the Financial Regulations.

All the suspects have made useful statements and investigation continues, the agency said.

Local governments are arguably the least scrutinised of the three tiers of government in Nigeria despite being the closest to the people. They are often controlled by the state governors who determine who often appoint the leadership.

In Kwara, the local government chairpersons being probed were part of the past Peoples Democratic Party administration in the state.

The PDP lost the governorship and legislative elections in Kwara to the APC which has vowed to expose the corrupt activities of the past PDP officials in the state.

