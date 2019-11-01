Katsina generates N6.3 billion IGR

Related News

The Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue says it has generated N6.3 billion revenue between January and September.

The Chairman of the board, Aminu Abdulmumini, who disclosed this during a news conference on Friday in Katsina, said government had given them a target of N8.1 billion in 2019.

He said the generated sum had exceeded the set target of N6.09 billion for September by three per cent.

He said the revenue raised did not include the N291.7 million collected by about 26 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state as at September.

He however noted that the MDAs collections were far below the N1.8 billion revenue target set for them by the state government in 2019.

The chairman revealed that the State House of Assembly has already passed a Revenue Harmonisation Law that would allow the board to collect revenues on behalf of all the MDAs.

He said that the board would begin to implement the law in 2020.

Abdulmumini revealed that most of the taxes were made from Pay As You Earn (PAYE), because there are no much economic activities in the state compared to other states of the federation.

He advised tax payers to always go to the banks, pay their taxes and bring bank receipts to the board as proof of payment.

Abdulmumini also said that the partial border closure did not affect the state’s revenue generation.

Advertisement

The chairman urged people of the state to intensify efforts in paying taxes promptly to enable the government execute meaningful projects that would enhance their living condition.

(NAN)