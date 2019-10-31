Man abducted in Katsina

Related News

Kidnappers on Wednesday abducted a man, Abdu Tela, in Katsina State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the kidnap occurred at Malumfashi in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

According to residents, the kidnappers came to the town on motorcycles.

“It was in the midnight that they came. I guess they came for the son who is a philanthropist in the state,” a resident of the area who did not want his name in print told this newspaper.

It was also gathered that some persons were injured in the attack. It is not clear if the abductors have reached out to the victim’s family for ransom or not.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed the abduction.

Kidnapping for ransom is gradually becoming a norm in Nigeria. Victims have included politicians and their relatives, public officials and their relatives, security operatives and ordinary Nigerians.