Kano traffic official killed while removing vehicle’s number plate

Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Kano Today)
An official of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has been killed in a hit and run incident while trying to remove the number plate of a traffic offender’s vehicle.

The official, Tijani Adamu, had a disagreement with a motorist who allegedly violated traffic rules at Dakata community in Nasarawa Local Government of the state but as he tried to dismount the alleged traffic offender’s front number plate, the unidentified motorist drove off crushing Mr Adamu to death.

The driver has escaped arrest and is still at large, the spokesperson of the state’s traffic agency, Nabulisi Abubakar, told reporters.

He said the remains of the deceased, Mr Adamu was evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, couldn’t be reached as his phone numbers were switched-off Wednesday morning.

