Kaduna councillor arrested for alleged N11 million fraud

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a councillor representing Kakuri Hausa Ward, Kaduna South Local Government of Kaduna State, Theophilus Madami, for offences bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Eleven Million Eighty Thousand Naira.

The suspect allegedly approached one Ibrahim Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited, a distributor of pasta products, with claims that his council needed pasta products for distribution to its citizens.

READ ALSO: Court remands two farmers for involvement in army officer’s killing

Consequently, the company, sometime in November 2018, supplied products worth N16.08 million to the suspect who paid a deposit of N5 million, leaving a balance of N11.08 million

After delivery of the goods, he diverted the proceeds to his personal use and refused to pay the balance as agreed, the EFCC stated.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.