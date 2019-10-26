Police confirm release of 8 abducted students, staff of Engravers College, Kaduna

Police on patrol
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Kaduna State Police Command, has announced the release of eight students and staff of Engravers College, kidnapped from the school on October 3.

The command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna.

He said: “Today being October 26, at about 0800hrs, teams of Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder Kaduna, acted on intelligence and intercepted the kidnapped students and staff of Engravers College Kakau Daji, Kaduna, at Dutse in Chukun Local Government Area, in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, all the eight victims of the Kidnapping incident of October 3, have been rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their respective families by the command.

“The command wishes to assure the general public that efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book.”

The police did not say if ransom was paid to the kidnappers. Sources familiar with the matter had told Premium Times Saturday morning that N10million ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

(NAN)

