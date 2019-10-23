Zamfara girl who set self ablaze over boyfriend’s inability to pay dowry dies

Related News

A 17-year-old girl, who set herself ablaze, 45 days ago in Zamfara, over her boyfriend’s inability to pay her bride price has died.

Aisha’s death was confirmed by her guardian on Wednesday.

Aminu Muhammad confirmed this to reporters in Gusau. He said Aisha died in the early hours of Wednesday after she was taken back to her bed from the bathroom at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau. She was receiving treatment at the facility.

“She was completely wrapped in a bandage and she was taken to the bathroom where the bandage was removed so that a new round of medicinal application would be conducted on her.

“On return from the bathroom, she died. We have been battling for medical bills since she was admitted here 45 days ago. Just two days ago, we received a medical prescription that cost at least N26,000 and we couldn’t buy the medicine because we had no money,” he said.

He said the family had spent over N700,000 on medication which came largely through donations.

”But with the severity of the burns all over her body, the money was little compared to what was actually needed for the medication,” Mr Aminu added.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the deceased, who lived in Albarkawa area in Gusau metropolis in Zamfara early September set her self ablaze owing to her fiance’s inability to marry her due to his poor finances.

She decided to commit suicide after she learnt her fiance who had dated her for a long time had no money to pay for her dowry.

Frustrated, she brought a gallon of petrol and a matchbox. She then drenched herself in petrol and ignited a fire before she was rescued.

She was thereafter taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gusau where she died.