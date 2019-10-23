NURTW contributed to maternal mortality reduction in Kebbi – Gov. Bagudu

Related News

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has attributed the reduction in maternal mortality in the state to assistance rendered by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in emergency transportation of pregnant women.

Mr Bagudu made the observation on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi at the state NURTW delegates’ conference.

“NURTW is a union of hard-working people that help to strengthen our security,” he said.

“The partnership the state government has with the union on emergency transportation of pregnant women and children under five years has contributed effectively to decline in mortality in the state,” he said.

Mr Bagudu said that his administration would continue to partner with the union in order to promote health care and create jobs.

“We want youths and women to be included in the leadership of the union.

“I observe there is no female member in the union, even though women contribute to the survival of the union by opening restaurants in motor parks and selling other commodities,’’ he, however, noted.

The governor urged the NURTW members to be fair in dealing with passengers, adding that they should adopt modern and more effective way of service delivery.

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the National President of the union, Ibikunle Baruwa, who was represented by Muhammad Yazeed, a Zonal Secretary, urged all leaders of the union to demonstrate exemplary leadership.

“Both the leaders and the followers must strive through collaborative efforts to convert the vast human and material resources at our disposal to take this union to an enviable position,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Baruwa, a professor, called on the leaders to ensure fairness, equity and justice.

Abubakar Usman, the state Chairman of the union, who was re-elected at the congress, thanked the members for giving him and other new executives of the union for another opportunity to serve.

“We are going to serve you with sense of patriotism, solidarity and appreciation; we will be just to all,” Usman pledged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 17 executive members of the union were re-elected unopposed to serve for the next four years.

(NAN)