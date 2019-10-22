NAF investigating killing of two in Sokoto – Official

Pic.1. Troops of the Nigeria Air Force at the launch of two helicopters at the 207 Quick Response Group Air Force Base, Gusau, Zamfara State on Monday (18/6/18). 03229/18/6/2018/Abubakar Ahmed/JAU/NAN

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is investigating an online report alleging the killing of two persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“An online report by dailynigerian.com has alleged the unfortunate killing of 2 persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis yesterday, Oct. 20, as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the Community.

“However, details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

“Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

Read also: Insecurity: 38 Nigerian soldiers, 16 others killed in violent attacks last week

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

“Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.