Nigerian soldiers destroy bandits’ camp in Kaduna

Nigerian Soldiers
Nigerian Soldiers

Combined troops of Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Whirl Punch and 312 Artillery Regiment have destroyed two bandits camps in Kaduna State, the spokesman of Army 1 Division, Ezindu Idimah, has said.

Mr Idimah said the operation was carried out from about 2 to 4 a.m. on Sunday following credible information from Nigerians.

“The offensive action was aimed at destroying remnants of bandits and their camps at Kankomi, close to Tantu and Daban Goje Mountains in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” Mr Idimah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“During the operation, the troops destroyed the two camps used by the bandits to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“One of the bandits was neutralised while one AK47 rifle, 3 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and the sum of N5,000 were recovered.”

Mr Idimah said, “this is the fourth time within the last 10 days that the troops aggressive action had neutralised bandits and led to the recovery of arms and rescue of victims.”(NAN)

