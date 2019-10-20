What we’re doing to recapture escaped Kano lion – Zoo management

The nanagement of Kano Zoological Garden has deployed a team of experts to capture the escaped lion which is said to still be within the premises of the Kano Zoological Garden.

The Managing Director of the Zoo, Saidu Gwadabe, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

He said the experts were armed with necessary weapons to ensure the success of the operation as well as the safety of their lives and the residents of the area.

He said the team would do everything possible to capture the escaped animal alive.

“We don’t want to kill the lion unless it becomes the last option as they can shoot it to make it unconscious.”

He said the operation which started on Saturday night had to be suspended around 11 p.m. because of the darkness of the bush where it was currently hiding in the zoo.

He, however, expressed hope that the operation would be successful as the lion had not destroyed or harmed anyone.

NAN reports that the entire zoo road which is one of the busiest roads in the city had since been deserted since the incident happened on Saturday.

