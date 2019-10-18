Troops rescue three farmers in Kaduna, kill bandit

The three farmers rescued by Troop of Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna on Wednesday. Pic /NAN
The three farmers rescued by Troop of Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna on Wednesday. Pic /NAN

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued three villagers abducted from their farms on Wednesday in Maro village along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Ezindu Idimah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that one of the kidnappers was killed in the operation.

“Acting on a credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.

“Following, the firefight, one bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gunshot wounds leaving behind the victims.

“The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families,” he said.

READ ALSO: Army rescues seven kidnap victims on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Mr Idimah, a colonel, said an AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has again called on the general public to report any person with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.