Jigawa govt. sacks principal over computer theft

School girls used to illustrate the story

The Jigawa Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has sacked the Principal of Unity Secondary School, Maigatari, Dayyabu Madaki, for negligence of duty.

The sack was contained in a statement signed by Yakubu Abbas, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maigatari on Wednesday.

Mr Abbas said Mr Madaki’s sack would serve as punishment, following the theft of a K-Yan learning computer from the school by unidentified person.

He described such negligence as unpardonable “because the ministry had directed heads of schools to always safeguard learning materials in their care.”

The permanent secretary said the Zonal education office of the ministry in Gumel would now oversee the school.

He said that the sacked principal had been redeployed to the ministry.
