APC appeals tribunal judgment affirming Gov. Tambuwal’s victory

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a notice of appeal on the tribunal judgment affirming the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in the 2019 governorship poll in Sokoto State.

A member of the APC legal team in the state, Bashir Jodi, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the state had on October 2 affirmed the election of Mr Tambuwal.

The three-man tribunal dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgment, tribunal chairman, Justice Abbas Bawale said the petitioners had failed to establish their claims of non -compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over voting.

Mr Jodi, however, said Mr Aliyu and the party would contest the Judgment of the lower court at the Court of Appeal, Sokoto.

(NAN)

