Soldiers repel attack on ex-governor’s farm in Zamfara

Nigerian soldiers on Thursday, in Zamfara, reportedly repelled and killed some armed bandits who invaded a farm belonging to a former state governor, Ahmad Yerima.

Residents said 200 bandits attacked the farm in Bakura Local Government Area killing two gatemen manning the farmhouse.

A source said five soldiers died in the attack. PREMIUM TIMES is yet to verify this claim.

“We alerted soldiers about the attack, they came and engaged the bandits in a firefight that resulted in the death of over a ‘100’ armed bandits,” a source, who requested not to be named for security reasons, said.

The source also said, “one of the armed bandits was arrested with cash of over N400,000 in his possession.”

He, however, said ”five soldiers lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after the attack”.

“I counted the corpses of the soldiers in a Hilux vehicle. They were later evacuated to Federal Medical Center in Gusau,” the source said.

The army spokesperson, Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, Oni Orisan, confirmed the attack.

He simply said the soldiers ”ambushed the bandits after the attack in Bukura. I am currently working on the report. I will get back to you soon.”

Zamfara is one of the states rocked by insecurity in recent months with cases of banditry and kidnap for ransom rampant.

The state government recently opened up a dialogue with bandits in order to stem the tide of violence.