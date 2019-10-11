Zamfara Assembly bars members from discussing security issues at plenary

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, on Thursday reiterated that the assembly would no longer discuss issues of security at plenary.

Mr Magarya said at the House sitting that the decision was because certain sensitive issues needed to be discussed in closed-door sessions or at the committee of the whole.

The speaker was reacting to the motion raised by the lawmaker representing Bukkuyum South, Sani Dahiru-Adafka over security challenges facing his constituency.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Faruk Dosara, had while contributing to the motion, reminded the members that they took the decision earlier not to discuss security issues openly.

“I think, we resolved to be discussing security issues in the committee of the whole of the house not during the sitting considering some sensitive issues attached to the issue.

“We took this decision to avoid exposing measures taken by the state government to the public,” he said.

Zamfara is one of the states rocked by insecurity in recent months with cases of banditry and kidnap for ransom rife.

The state government recently opened up a dialogue with bandits in order to stem the tide of violence.

(NAN)

