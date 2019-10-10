Sokoto Assembly seeks ban of vulgar language, porn pictures by herbalists

Mace
Mace used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: The Nation]

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday urged the State Government to ban the use of vulgar language and pornographic pictures by herbalists advertising their products in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance by the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Ibrahim Sarki (PDP- Sokoto North II) at plenary.

Mr Sarki said the manner at which traditional medicine sellers conduct their business in the state has become worrisome.
“They always use vulgar language and display pornographic pictures that can cause moral decadence in the society.

“Their system of business is not in line with our culture, religious and tradition belief, it is a violation of the laws of the land.

“Moreover, they use our small children in selling their products using big speakers across market places and major streets.
“This is causing public disturbances and damaging morality among our children,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the matter needed to be urgently addressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a number of lawmakers, who contributed to the debate, condemned the herbalists’ action in totality.

The Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion to a voice vote and was unanimously adopted.

(NAN)

