Related News

A 45-year-old lecturer, Aminu Chedi, was on Tuesday brought before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for allegedly collecting money from students to enable them pass their examination.

Mr Chedi, a lecturer at the Kano State Polytechnic, is standing trial for a one-count of collecting gratification in the course of carrying out his official duty.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Badamasi Gawuna, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that on August 9, the defendant directed one Jibrin, an ex-student of the polytechnic who is now at large, to dishonestly collect money from National Diploma (ND) students of the Department of Statistics of the institution.

The money was to enable them pass their English Language examination, the prosecutor said.

“Jibril also passed the information to one Ibrahim Yusuf, the Class Captain of the ND2 class who was not in town and Bashir Muhammad,” he said.

Mr Gawuna also alleged that the defendant directed the said Jibril to collect the sum of N1,000 from each of the students.

READ MORE:

“In the process, Jibril collected N11,200 from few students and wrote their registration numbers,” Mr Gawuna explained to the court.

He said the offence contravened Section 115 of the Penal Code and Section 22 of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, 2008, as amended.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reliable sureties.

Advertisement

Mr Idris said one of the sureties must be the Rector or a Director in the Polytechnic.

He adjourned the matter until October 15 for hearing.

(NAN)