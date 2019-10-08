Court remands two farmers for involvement in army officer’s killing

Related News

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, on Tuesday ordered that two farmers, Salisu Suleiman, 23, and Musa Idris, 42, be remanded in a correctional facility, over alleged culpable homicide.

The defendants, who are both residents of Dogon Daji, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are charged with culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, declined to take the plea of the defendants on the ground of lack of jurisdiction.

Mrs Dauda said the offence could only be tried by a High Court.

She, however, ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until October 30, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sunday Baba, had told the court that the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department by the Police Area Commander of Jere, Kaduna State, on August 18.

Mr Baba, a police Inspector, said that at 4.30 p.m., a team of Operation Thunder Strike, led by Kabiru Ladan, an officer of the Nigerian Army, went to Dallo Village in Kagarko LGA on a mission called “Operation Cordon”, in search of suspected arms and ammunition.

He alleged that in the course of the operation, a gang of unknown persons engaged the team in a shoot-out, and in the process shot and killed one Yusuf Yusuf, a sergeant and a member of the team.

The prosecutor noted that during investigation, the defendants were arrested in connection to the attack on the team.

Advertisement

He said the offence contravened Sections 59 and 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

(NAN)