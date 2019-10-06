APC suspends chairmanship aspirant for ‘disrespectful’ utterances

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
APC logo used to illustrate the story.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi, has suspended a council chairmanship aspirant, Shafiu Abubakar, over unlawful utterances.

Umaru Bakatara, Chairman of Zauro ward in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this on Sunday in a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

”This is to inform you that following the unguided and disrespectful utterances by Shafiu Abubakar on the government of APC Kebbi State on Saturday through vision FM Radio interview.

”The party has therefore suspended him from the party and we wish to inform you that APC Zauro ward has disassociated itself and its not in any way in support of his actions.

”The leadership of the ward wish to register its unflinching support and loyalty to the constituted authorities of the government of Kebbi state under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Bagudu.”

Mr Abubakar, however, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his suspension was null and void.

He said the Zauro ward executives of the party have no jurisdiction under the law to suspend him for merely expressing his views as enshrined in the constitution.

”The suspension is baseless, null and void. They do not have the power under our great party, APC to suspend me and Nigeria’s constitution gave me freedom of speech which I used to express my feelings on issues relating to my state,” he said. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.