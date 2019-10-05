Kano Hisbah arrests 10 beggars in September

Beggars used to illustrate the story

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it arrested 10 suspected beggars in September in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations’ Officer of the Board, Lawan Ibrahim on Saturday in Kano.

According to him, the suspects comprise of three men and seven women.

“The beggars were arrested during raids carried out in different parts of the city.

“The arrests were carried out along railway and State Road,”he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the suspects were screened, counselled, and thereafter released since they were all first-time offenders.

He said street begging has reduced in the state since the board began its operation against the act.

(NAN)

