26 NYSC members to repeat service year in Kano

No fewer than 26 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Kano State have been asked to repeat their service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Ladan Baba, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mr Baba said any corps member found guilty of absconding from his or her place of primary assignment for at least three months would repeat the service year.

He added that the NYSC had also extended the service year of 26 corps members from between one and four months for being absent from their place of primary assignment without permission.

The coordinator explained that out of the 1,942 corps members that successfully passed out 1,220 were males, while 719 were females.

He said two of the corps members were listed for the state’s award; two given letters of commendation for their excellent performance during their primary assignment and Community Development Services (CDS).

He said corps members in the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream made valid contributions to their host communities, especially in the areas of Education, Health and Agriculture.

Mr Baba called on them not to rely on government job, but to utilise skills acquired during their stay in camp to be self-employed.

