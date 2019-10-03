Pharmacists Council seals 327 drug outlets in Jigawa

A man buying drugs
Drugs market used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Information Nigeria]

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says it has sealed 327 drug outlets in Jigawa State over non-compliance with regulatory provisions.

PCN Registrar, Elijah Mohammed, stated this in a statement giving the council’s September update.

He explained that the PCN National Enforcement Team visited the state and sealed 327 Patent Medicine Shops and five illegal pharmacies.

“The council’s continuous effort is to ensure that the public is guaranteed good pharmaceutical environment, and PCN enforcement activities on illegal premises has been regular nationwide,’’ Mr Mohammed said.

The registrar said the council was committed to ensuring that healthcare providers and members of the public are updated on the emerging drugs safety information received from National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

(NAN)

