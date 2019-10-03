Sokoto Governorship: APC to appeal judgement

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter, on Thursday said it would appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Chairman, Sadiq Achida, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

Mr Achida described the judgement as unfair saying that, ”APC wishes to categorically reject it entirely; we believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head.

” Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement with a view to file appeal at the appropriate court of law.”

He urged APC supporters and loyalists in the state to remain calm and peaceful while the party explores all available legal means to reclaim the mandate.

He thanked party members and people of the state for their support and loyalty and pledged that APC remained committed to defending their interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-member tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale, held that the petitioners failed to establish their claims on non-compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over-voting.

NAN reports that Mr Aliyu had gone to the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Mr Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election.

The Governorship Election which held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The re-run was then conducted on March 23, which led to the victory of Mr Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.