Kaduna govt shortlists 13,700 applicants in civil service recruitment exercise

The Kaduna State Government has shortlisted 13,700 out of 41,971 applicants for the next stage of its civil service recruitment exercise.

The state government, two months ago, announced the commencement of the recruitment into the public service of the state.

At the close of submission of applications on August 26, the government received 41,971 applications from all over Nigeria ‘’for entry-level, middle level and management jobs,’’ the government said in a statement.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his twitter page said the shortlisted applicants emerged after an initial assessment.

“The shortlist emerged after the essays submitted online by the 41,971 applicants were assessed for plagiarism and Use of English,” the governor said.

“Applications with a high plagiarism score and essay quality falling below the threshold set by the government will not receive further consideration. Email notices are being sent out to inform all applicants of the status of their applications.

“At the end of the first stage assessments, persons aged 35 or below constitute 78.48% of the shortlisted applicants, while entry level applicants are in the majority, with, 7,724 candidates. Kaduna State has 10,696 of the 13,700 persons on the shortlist.

“Applications were received from all the 36 states and the FCT. Kaduna State provided 32,143 of the 41,971 applicants, followed by Kogi with 1,265, Benue 733 and FCT 730. There were 516 applications from Lagos State, 147 from Anambra and 18 from Bayelsa.

“Candidates on the shortlist will receive email notifications of the dates for their computer-based test which is the next stage in the KDSG recruitment process,” the governor said.