Wife seeks divorce over husband’s refusal to have more children

A 27-year-old housewife, Faiza Yusuf, on Wednesday dragged her husband, Muhammad Abubakar, before a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, seeking divorce over his lack interest to have more children.

Ms Yusuf, who resides in Nasarawa area of Kaduna, told the court that her husband does not want her to give birth.

”We have two children now, but he doesn’t want more children. He has threatened to disown my pregnancy if I get pregnant again”, she alleged.

Ms Yusuf also told the court that her husband accuses her of infidelity.

The defendant was, however, not in court and the court messenger said he had served him.

The judge, Dahiru Bamalli, ordered the complainant to produce her guardians in court on December 30.

(NAN)