Katsina govt targets seven million residents for Yellow Fever vaccination

Polio immunisation used to illustrate the story (Photo: Continental Research)
The Katsina State government says it is targeting seven million people in the ongoing vaccination against Yellow Fever holding across the state.

The vaccination followed the detection of 36 new cases mostly in Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mannir Yakubu, said while inspecting the vaccination exercise on Monday in Katsina that all residents should avail themselves of the opportunity.

“These emerging cases are the reasons why the state government is flagging the commencement of the preventive campaign against this potentially life-threatening disease with free vaccines.

“Yellow fever is a serious infectious disease transmitted by specific kind of infected mosquitoes.

“This is a great opportunity for all caregivers to have their children from the age of 9 months vaccinated and for other individuals up to the age of 44 years.

“This age range is chosen because they are found to be most affected,” he said.

The deputy governor appealed to the heads of households, individuals, traditional and religious leaders to engage their community members to get vaccinated.

He called on parents to ensure that all eligible target population were captured in the vaccination exercise which would last for 10 days.

Mr Yakubu directed local government chairmen to attend evening review meetings on the exercise, to ensure proper monitoring and ensure success.

He noted that for the success of the exercise, vaccines, syringes, and data tools had been supplied to all the councils.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib said the exercise would be extended to schools, mosques, churches, markets and motor parks, among other places where eligble persons could be found.

Mr Shuaib represented by a member of the National Technical Coordinating Committee, Shehu Usman called on all to mobilise their families, friends and communities for the yellow fever vaccination.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor was represented by the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha.

(NAN)

