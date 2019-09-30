Jigawa governor inaugurates commissioners, Special Advisers

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Monday in Dutse, the state capital sworn-in 11 commissioners and 15 special Advisers.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three commissioners who served in the first tenure were returned and maintained their positions.

They are Abba Zakari, Health and Social Development, Garba Hannun-Giwa, Water Resources and Aminu Usman, Works and Transport.

The newly appointed commissioners includes: Kabiru Sugungu, Local Government and Community Development, Muhammad Hassan, Information, Youth, sports and Culture, Lawan Danzomo, Education, Babangida Gantsa, Finance.

Others are: Salisu Zakar, Commerce, Trade and Industry, Musa Aliyu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Hajiya Talatu Tijjani, women Affairs.

Mr Badaru, while swearing-in the commissioners and the Special advisers, urged them to live above board and work to meet the people’s expectations.

Mr Danzomo, who responded on behalf of the commissioners and special advisers, thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the appointment.

He urged the governor to create an enabling environment for them to achieve the desired goals.

(NAN)

