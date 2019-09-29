Ministry seals three private schools in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education has closed three private schools for non-compliance with the guidelines for establishing schools.

The Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Nura Maikwanci, announced the development known in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

Mr Maikwanci explained that the schools were closed due to their poor learning environment and failure to comply with the guidelines on the establishment of private schools.

He named the schools as Coral Foundation Spring Montessori, Brighter Children’s School, as well as Godiya Nursery and Primary School.

Mr Maikwanci said 10 other private schools did not exist as the committee set up to assess and evaluate the operation of private schools found.

“These include Precious Nursery and Primary School, Grace International School, Spring-Field International School and Alkhairi International School.

“Also not in existence are TAC Academy Kwannawa, Rhema International School, Kids Ambassadors Nakasari Area, and The Sokoto Academy.

“Others are De-Trend Day Care School, and International Academy for Excellence,” Mr Maikwanci said.

He urged schools with approvals from Arabic and Islamic Education Board or Local Government Education Authority with full integration to regularise their operations with the ministry.

Mr Maikwanci stated the assurance of the Commissioner for Education, Bello Guiwa, that only private schools that complied with the guidelines of the establishment would be allowed to operate.

