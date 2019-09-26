Man commits suicide in Katsina

Related News

A 35-year-old man identified as Badamasi Musa has allegedly committed suicide in Kabomo, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The deceased was found hanging on a tree in the outskirts of Kabomo village by villagers who went to their farms early in the morning on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Mr Musa was known to be suffering from mental illness, which was suspected to be the reason for hanging himself to death.

Mr Isah said the deceased was found to have hung himself with a rope on a tree in a nearby bush of Kabomo village.

“Today at about 10 p.m., one Badamasi Musa, male of about 35 years of Kabomo village, who was known to be suffering from mental illness, killed himself by tying a rope on his neck to hang himself.

The PPRO said that the action of the deceased led to his death in a nearby bush.

Mr Isah said the corpse of the deceased was taken to the hospital in Bakori for medical examination.

He said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the cause of the death.

