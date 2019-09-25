Three die in Kano fire

Building gutted with fire used to illustrate the story..
Building gutted with fore used to illustrate the story..

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons following an early morning fire on Wednesday at a flat at Gayawa Tsohowa, in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The spokesperson for the service, Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

Mr Mohammed said the victims included a two year-old baby girl.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from one Malam Mudassir Abdullahi at about 3:57 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a dwelling house.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene at about 4:08 a.m., to bring the fire under control,’’ he said.

He gave the names of the victims as- Aminu Bala, 50, Rukkaiya Aminu, 30, and Aisha Aminu, 2.

Mr Mohammed, however, said the remains of the victims were taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where doctors confirmed them dead.

He said investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the incident.

(NAN)

