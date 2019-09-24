Kaduna govt speaks on new kidnappings

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State government has debunked reports on social media platforms that bandits kidnapped 13 persons on Abuja-Kaduna highway on Monday.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna commissioner of Homeland and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, the state denied the rumour.

Mr Aruwan said the abduction took place at a village in Chikum local government area of Kaduna.

The statement is reproduced below.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Security Council has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media, suggesting that armed bandits blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on the 23 September 2019 and kidnapped 13 commuters.

READ ALSO: Kaduna lawmaker kidnapped, freed after ransom payment – Family

“To set the record straight, there was no report of bandits blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway or subsequently kidnapping any commuters on that road. Rather, the crime happened in a village.

“From crime entries and reports from the District Head of Gwagwada, Alhaji Shittu Abdullahi, six (6) persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday 23rd September 2019, at Ungwan Hausawa-Dutse, Dutse village in Chikun LGA. The kidnapped persons are NOT commuters plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road and were not kidnapped on the road.

“The military and the police are working assiduously to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped persons.

“It is regrettable that innocent persons were kidnapped in their village, and that security challenges persist. But this should not be worsened by inaccurate reports of the location of a crime. False reports increase fear among road users and dampen the morale of the military and security agencies who are working to make the highways safe.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.