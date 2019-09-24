Kaduna govt speaks on new kidnappings

Related News

The Kaduna State government has debunked reports on social media platforms that bandits kidnapped 13 persons on Abuja-Kaduna highway on Monday.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna commissioner of Homeland and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, the state denied the rumour.

Mr Aruwan said the abduction took place at a village in Chikum local government area of Kaduna.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Security Council has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media, suggesting that armed bandits blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on the 23 September 2019 and kidnapped 13 commuters.

“To set the record straight, there was no report of bandits blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway or subsequently kidnapping any commuters on that road. Rather, the crime happened in a village.

“From crime entries and reports from the District Head of Gwagwada, Alhaji Shittu Abdullahi, six (6) persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday 23rd September 2019, at Ungwan Hausawa-Dutse, Dutse village in Chikun LGA. The kidnapped persons are NOT commuters plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road and were not kidnapped on the road.

“The military and the police are working assiduously to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped persons.

“It is regrettable that innocent persons were kidnapped in their village, and that security challenges persist. But this should not be worsened by inaccurate reports of the location of a crime. False reports increase fear among road users and dampen the morale of the military and security agencies who are working to make the highways safe.”