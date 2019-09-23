Kebbi to pay new minimum wage this month

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu (Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The Kebbi State Government says it will commence payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants from September.

The Secretary to the state Government, Babale Yauri, made this known in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Monday.

“This is in line with signing of the new minimum wage legislation by President Muhammadu Buhari, and cognisance of Kebbi Government commitment to workers welfare.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved for the immediate payment of minimum wage of N30,000 to the state civil servants with effect from Sept. 2019,” Mr Babale said.

He said the implementation was sequel to the consultation with Kebbi House of Assembly, leaders of labour unions and relevant government agencies.

“In spite of the resource constraint, the state government has decided to implement the new minimum wage,” Mr Babale said.

According to him, no employee of the state government should receive less than N30,000.

“Local government councils are encouraged to review their revenue profiles and take steps to implement the new minimum wage legislation immediately,” he said.

(NAN)

